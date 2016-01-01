Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Sony to add 10 channels in 2017
Sony to add 10 channels in 2017
Sony Pictures Networks India's new strategic decision is to add entertaining and engaging channels catering to a variety of viewers to its existing bouquet next year.
Sony has been working on its plans to expand its portfolio by adding 10 new channels which will include five sports channels. The remainder will be divided between kids, music and infotainment genres. SPN India is awaiting regulatory approval.
Speaking to Indiantelevision.com, Sony Pictures Networks CEO NP Singh said, The company expanded its portfolio in 2016. New channels are coming in a few months". Singh further added, "We are integrating five Ten Sports channels, HD music channel, kids channel and infotainment channel.
In the beginning of 2016, Sony added two channels -- Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD to its sports bouquet in collaboration with ESPN. Later that year, SPN India launched its third movie channel -- Sony Wah and also came up with Sony Le Plex, an English movie channel.
In August 2016, the network announced a deal to acquire Ten Sports Network from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE) and its subsidiaries for US$ 385 million. The acquisition added South Asia's leading sports network to SPN's portfolio.
The year seems to have been satisfying for Sony Pictures. Talking about the networks flagship channel Sony Entertainment Television, Singh said, "The year has been good for the network. We have been able to successfully achieve leadership on weekends. Also, we have seen the audience accepting our fiction shows." Singh added, "In the next six months, I am sure, we will see a surge in viewership on weekdays too. We climbed up from number six to three, and hope Sony will continue to grow from there.
The channel is bringing back the ninth season of one its iconic shows Indian Idol on 24 December.
