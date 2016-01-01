Results 1 to 2 of 2
Today, 11:15 AM #1
Airtel DTH Infinity packs now available, get all SD and HD Channels for 1 year
I am now seeing that 4 infinity packs are available in the airtel selfcare portal priced at Rs. 5000, Rs. 5200, Rs. 4800 and Rs. 5500.
Have anyone changed to any of these packs?
Today, 04:20 PM #2
Re: Airtel DTH Infinity packs now available, get all SD and HD Channels for 1 year
yes sir, these packs introduced few days ago.
