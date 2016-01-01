Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
  Today, 11:15 PM #1
    Deep
    Deep is offline
    Administrator
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Your Heart
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7,491
    Thanks (Given)
    79
    Thanks (Received)
    31
    Rep Power
    5

    Airtel DTH Infinity packs now available, get all SD and HD Channels for 1 year

    I am now seeing that 4 infinity packs are available in the airtel selfcare portal priced at Rs. 5000, Rs. 5200, Rs. 4800 and Rs. 5500.

    Have anyone changed to any of these packs?
  Today, 04:20 PM #2
    rahul1117_kumar
    rahul1117_kumar is offline
    WOD Gems
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,341
    Thanks (Given)
    0
    Thanks (Received)
    286
    Rep Power
    44

    Re: Airtel DTH Infinity packs now available, get all SD and HD Channels for 1 year

    yes sir, these packs introduced few days ago.
