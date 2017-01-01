Results 1 to 1 of 1
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Tata Sky begins the year with maximum number of channels & services across the DTH industry
Tata Sky, one of India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services, has announced its offerings #MaxJingalala of 600 channels and services, which is the highest ever in the DTH sector.
Tata Sky today is a market leader in HD channels along with maximum number of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Punjabi and Assamese channels on offer.
As of December 2016, Tata Sky is offering an unprecedented 76 HD (highest in the industry) and 483 SD channels. The bouquet of 31 value added services, 15 SD and HD movie platforms specials, 9 exclusive +1 channel feeds, have been a clear differentiator and a key focus area for the brand.
Consumers in India consider the number of channels provided by an entertainment platform to be amongst the second biggest reason to make their purchase decisions. Tata Sky is leaving no stone unturned to offer the maximum number of channels and services to its subscribers. Hence offering Sabse Zyada Manoranjan catering to every member of the family is key to the Tata Sky offering, said Tata Sky chief communications officer Malay Dikshit.
Throughout 2016, Tata Sky has pioneered in the Pay TV sector with offerings ranging from enabling internet browser application on the Set Top Box, introducing Kids Showcase, Bengali and Punjabi movies MAMI films, m-Visa payment option to first of its kind interactive services such as Comedy, Devotion, Music + and Gurus. The year also saw popular campaigns from Tata Sky; such as Pyaar Jingalala (13 series ad films), Das Saal Jingalala and Family Jingalala (starring Amitabh Bachchan).
Some of the other first-ever in the sector that Tata Sky has under its hat are the launch of 4k Set Top Box in India, Karaoke service on STB, unique interactive services Classroom and Smart manager and the Worlds first Daily Recharge option.
http://www.indiantelevision.com/dth/...ervices-170106
