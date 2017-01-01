Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:10 PM #1
- Join Date
- Feb 2016
- Location
- India
- Posts
- 23
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 6
- Rep Power
- 1
Tata Sky Gurus to help you overcome daily life situations positively
Good news for people who like watching devotional content from best known gurus including Sadhguru, Brahmakumaris and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar to calm themselves down and to handle daily life situations positively. Tata Sky has now launched a serive called Gurus. The service is made available on ch no. 1060 at Rs. 45/month. The service will allow users to enjoy peaceful teachings, focus, happiness and meditation techniques from the best known gurus. The service will be available 24*7 and users will have access to all gurus teachings. I think this will serve as a one stop destination for leading Gurus teachings for all followers . Visit Tata Sky Gurus to know more.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 26 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 26 guests)