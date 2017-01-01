GADGETPHONEZ were the leading organization when it comes to phone, gadget and Electronics home appliances. Our Shipping method and Attending to our customers makes us UNIQUE...


FAST FREE SHIPPING TO ANY LOCATION WITHOUT DELAY


"CLEARING STOCK SALES AT MODERATE AND MOUTH WATERING PRICES FOR THE NEW YEAR"




Apple iPhone 7 Plus 256gb Unlocked...$900.99
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128gb Unlocked...$850
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32gb Unlocked...$800


Apple iPhone 7 256gb Unlocked...$750
Apple iPhone 7 128gb Unlocked...$700
Apple iPhone 7 32gb Unlocked...$650






BUY 3 IPHONE 6S PLUS /// $1300


Apple iphone 6s plus 128gb Unlocked...$580
Apple iphone 6s plus 64gb Unlocked...$530
Apple iphone 6s plus 16gb Unlocked...$490


BUY 3 IPHONE 6S /// $1200


Apple iphone 6s 128gb Unlocked...$550
Apple iphone 6s 64gb Unlocked...$500
Apple iphone 6s 16gb Unlocked...$430


BUY 3 IPHOBE 6 /// $900


Apple iphone 6 128gb Unlocked...$410
Apple iphone 6 64gb Unlocked...$330
Apple iphone 6 16gb Unlocked...$270
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 128GB Unlocked...$440




BUY 3 GALAXY S7 EDGE /// $1100


Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 64gb unlocked...$500
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 32gb unlocked...$470


BUY 3 GALAXY S6 EDGE PLUS /// $900


Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ 64gb unlocked...$450
Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ 32gb unlocked...$400




Sony Xperia XA Ultra 16gb unlocked...$240
Sony Xperia X Compact 32GB Unlocked...$300
Sony Xperia XZ 64gb Unlocked...$500
Sony Xperia XZ 32gb Unlocked...$400
============================================


SHIPPING DURATION: 2-3 DAYS
METHODS OF SHIPMENT: FEDEX,DHL,UPS

COST OF SHIPPING: FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS ABOVE $50




CONTACT SALES DEPARTMENT FOR YOUR ORDERS:


SITE: www/gadgetphonez/com


EMAIL: sales/gadgetphonez/com

EMAIL: gadgetphonez/outlook/com


TEL: +601151124296